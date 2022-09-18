Man shot Saturday night outside Forest Park, police say

As hundreds of people gathered early Saturday evening for the Great Forest Park Balloon Race in St. Louis, a 30-year-old man was shot nearby.

ST. LOUIS — As hundreds of people gathered early Saturday evening for the Great Forest Park Balloon Race in St. Louis, a 30-year-old man was shot nearby, police said.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers working a race detail at the intersection of Kingshighway Boulevard and Hospital Drive saw a man driving a blue Chevrolet Suburban fire shots at a white Honda sedan shortly after 6 p.m.

The 56-year-old suspect drove west along Hospital Drive into Forest Park. He was subsequently pulled over and taken into custody by other St. Louis police officers. Police did not immediately offer a motive for the shooting.

The victim was taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital for treatment of his injuries. He was shot once in the left arm, police said.

There were three other people inside the Honda at the time of the shooting. They were not injured. It's unclear if the injured man was the driver or a passenger.

Police were expected to apply for charges with the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for the balloon race said "our team was notified about the incident by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department," adding that the incident was not associated with the race. She referred additional questions to the department.

The Great Forest Park Balloon Race, first held in 1973, draws thousands of spectators to Forest Park and nearby areas for the main event and the balloon glow the night before.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.