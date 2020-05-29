Man shot outside south city Schnucks Friday afternoon

Officers responded to the Schnucks at 3430 S. Grand Boulevard around 1 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot outside a south city Schnucks Friday afternoon.

Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the Schnucks at 3430 S. Grand Boulevard around 1 p.m. This is in the Tower Grove East neighborhood.

A man was found with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police said he was conscious and breathing when they arrived.

Police said early information indicated that a St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department car was involved in an accident relative to the incident. A spokesperson for the police department did not provide any other details.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.