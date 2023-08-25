Man dead after being shot, set on fire in Cahokia Heights

Police said the man was shot multiple times and set on fire in the 5800 block of Pocket Road in Cahokia Heights.

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis said it was called in Thursday to help investigate the "horrific murder" of a man who was shot and set on fire in Cahokia Heights.

Lt. Bud Jeremias with the Major Case Squad said the man was found dead by a passerby after he was shot multiple times and set on fire in the 5800 block of Pocket Road in Cahokia Heights. Police did not release the man's name or specify the time the incident occurred.