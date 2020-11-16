x
Man shot in south St. Louis Sunday night

Six people have been shot in the city on Sunday
ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man in his 20s was shot in south St. Louis Sunday night.

Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to Potomac Street and Arkansas Avenue, which is along the edge of the Gravois Park neighborhood, around 8:10 p.m.

The man was found with a gunshot wound to his left side. Police said he was conscious, but barely breathing. Police said he was listed in critical condition. 

No other details have been made available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information. 

This is the latest shooting on Sunday.

Around 2 a.m., a 14-year-old was shot in south city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood. 

Around 12:55 p.m., a 47-year-old man was shot at a gas station off Hall Street.

Not even an hour later, a 30-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his right thigh near Kingshighway and Page.

Two men were injured in a shooting in the Walnut Park West neighborhood around 4:35 p.m.

