Man shot to death in south city

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in south St. Louis Thursday night.

Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 4600 block of Minnesota Avenue around 8:40 p.m. This is in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

A man in his 20s-30s was found with a gunshot wound to his chest and was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

Police also said a woman responded to an area hospital with unknown injuries. Her condition has not been made available and it’s unclear how she was injured.

No other details have been made available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.