Man found shot in south St. Louis park bathroom

ST. LOUIS — A man is in critical condition after a shooting at a south St. Louis park on Wednesday.

Police responded to a shooting call at about 1:55 p.m. Wednesday at 7701 Broadway, which is St. Louis Square Park in south city.

When police arrived, they found a 34-year-old man inside a restroom at the park who had been shot.

EMS took the victim to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Police said the suspect is a man in his 20s, but the victim was unable to provide a statement because of his condition.

If you have any information on the shooting you can call the CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.