24-year-old man shot in south St. Louis Monday night

A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds just before 9 p.m.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Police units respond to the scene of an emergency.

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in south St. Louis' Carondelet neighborhood Monday night.

According to a police report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a 24-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his back, arms and legs in the 5400 block of S. Broadway Avenue just before 9 p.m.

Police said he was conscious and breathing when they arrived.

No other details have been made available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information. 

