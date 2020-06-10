Man in critical condition after shooting in Spanish Lake

Officers found a car that had struck a fire hydrant and stopped. Inside the car was a man who is believed to be 19 years old with a gunshot wound

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a man was found shot in Spanish Lake Monday evening.

According to a spokesperson from the St. Louis County Police Department, officers from the North County Precinct responded to a shooting in 12000 block of Larimore Road around 8 p.m.

Officers found a car that had struck a fire hydrant and stopped. Inside the car was a man who is believed to be 19 years old. He had at least one gunshot wound. Police said he was transported to a hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.