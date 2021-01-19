Man dies after being found shot in St. Louis County parking lot

A man was found shot in a parking lot in the 3600 block of Dunn Road around 11:50 a.m. Tuesday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police in St. Louis County are investigating after a man was found shot to death in north county Tuesday morning.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, officers responded to the 3600 block of Dunn Road for a shooting around 11:50 a.m.

Officers found a man in the parking lot with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.