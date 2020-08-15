Man shot multiple times in St. Louis Friday night

The man in his 20s was found with gunshot wounds to his chest and stomach, according to police

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a man was shot in St. Louis’ Vandeventer neighborhood Friday night.

According to a police report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a man in his 20s was found shot multiple times in his chest and stomach in the 4200 block of W. Belle Place around 8:40 p.m.

He was conscious and breathing when he was transported to a hospital. His condition has not been made available.

