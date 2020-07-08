Man shot in St. Louis Friday afternoon

The man was found in the 700 block of Walton Avenue, which is along the edge of the Central West End neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was found shot along the edge of St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood Friday afternoon.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers received multiple calls for a shooting in the 700 block of Walton Avenue around 1:40 p.m.

When officers arrived, a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was conscious and breathing, police said. His condition has not been made available.

No other details have been made available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

On Thursday, the Department of Justice announced the City of St. Louis is receiving additional assistance from federal agents in an effort to combat violent crime.

On Thursday, the Department of Justice announced the City of St. Louis is receiving additional assistance from federal agents in an effort to combat violent crime.

According to the Department of Justice, Operation Legend is a “sustained, systematic and coordinated law enforcement initiative in which federal law enforcement agencies work in conjunction with state and local law enforcement officials to fight violent crime.”

U.S. Attorney Jensen was joined by St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, Judge Jimmie Edwards, Missouri Governor Mike Parson, Attorney General Eric Schmitt and St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Chief John Hayden at a Thursday afternoon press conference.

Jensen said 50 Department of Homeland Security law enforcement officers will come to St. Louis and will be supplemented by the Missouri Highway Patrol.