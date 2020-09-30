Man shot early Wednesday morning on St. Louis interstate

The 26-year-old man was shot in the leg while driving on I-70 around 1 a.m.

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot on a St. Louis interstate early Wednesday morning.

According to a police report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a 26-year-old man told police he was driving on westbound I-70 near Union when unknown occupants of silver four-door sedan fired shots into his car.

The victim got off the interstate and contacted an acquaintance who brought him to a hospital.

Police said his vitals were considered stable, but his condition has not been made available.