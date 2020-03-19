ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in St. Louis’ Walnut Park West neighborhood Thursday morning.
At around 10:50 a.m., police were called to the area of Leonora and Era Avenue for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.
He was conscious and breathing at the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.
