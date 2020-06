The shooting happened at 6:40 a.m. on the 5800 block of Highland Avenue

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot in the neck in St. Louis' Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened at 6:40 a.m. on the 5800 block of Highland Avenue, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. The man was conscious and breathing when police arrived.

No further information has been released on his condition or the circumstances of the shooting.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.