Man shot to death during fight near playground at Ferguson apartment complex

FERGUSON, Mo. — A man was shot and killed during an argument near the playground of an apartment complex in Ferguson Sunday night.

According to a press release from the Ferguson Police Department, the shooting happened in the 2900 block of Caddifield Road at around 7:50 p.m. One man was shot during the incident and died after being driven to a hospital for treatment.

Officers said when they arrived, there were people near the entrance of the parking lot yelling and arguing with each other. When additional officers arrived, they were able to calm people down. That's when someone told officers that a person had been shot at a nearby playground area.

Officers said they found an empty car and evidence of some type of altercation. A short time later, the department was notified that a male victim died from his injuries at the hospital.

Ferguson detectives are handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ferguson Police Department.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html