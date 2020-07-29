28-year-old found shot to death in car that was still running in Florissant garage

FLORISSANT, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a 28-year-old man was found shot to death in Florissant early Wednesday morning.
According to Florissant police, Evann Williams was found shot multiple times inside a car that was still running in an open garage on Bayberry Lane around 3:15 a.m.
Officers attempted lifesaving efforts, but Williams was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No suspect information has been made available.
Anyone with information should contact Florissant police at 314-831-7000.