x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

Crime

28-year-old found shot to death in car that was still running in Florissant garage

Evann Williams was found shot multiple times early Wednesday morning
Credit: Florissant Police Department

FLORISSANT, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a 28-year-old man was found shot to death in Florissant early Wednesday morning.

According to Florissant police, Evann Williams was found shot multiple times inside a car that was still running in an open garage on Bayberry Lane around 3:15 a.m.

Officers attempted lifesaving efforts, but Williams was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No suspect information has been made available.

Anyone with information should contact Florissant police at 314-831-7000.

    

Related Articles