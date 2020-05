The man was found shot multiple times in the 5600 block of Maple Ave. Thursday night

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a man died following a shooting in St. Louis Thursday night.

Editor's note: Police originally said the victim was a woman.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, around 11:15 p.m., a man was shot multiple times in the 5600 block of Maple Ave., which is in the West End neighborhood.

He was transported to a hospital where he died.

No other information has been made available.