Man shot to death in north St. Louis Monday night

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis Monday evening.

Police said the shooting happened at around 5:30 near the intersection of Riverview Boulevard and Wren Avenue in the city's Walnut Park East neighborhood.

Police said the victim, a 57-year-old man, was shot three times and was barely conscious when he was rushed to the hospital for treatment. He died a short time later.

No other information about the shooting has been provided.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's homicide detectives are handling the ongoing investigation.

