Man shot in Tower Grove South neighborhood early Saturday morning

Police said early investigation suggests the 47-year-old man was shot during an argument

ST. LOUIS — A 47-year-old man was shot in St. Louis’ Tower Grove South neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the 4000 block of Gravois Avenue around 2 a.m. where the man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen, according to the police report.

Police said the victim was unable to provide a statement and preliminary investigation suggests he was shot during an argument.

He was transported to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

No other details have been made available.