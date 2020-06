A 38-year-old man was found early Thursday morning with a gunshot wound

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in St. Louis’ Walnut Park East neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 5400 block of Beacon Avenue around 3:20 a.m.

A 38-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound. He was conscious and breathing when he was taken to an area hospital. Police said he is in critical condition.

No suspect information has been made available.