Man shot while playing dice in Walnut Park

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a 26-year-old man was shot in Walnut Park Wednesday night.

At around 6:20 p.m., police were called about a shooting after the victim arrived at an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

He told officers he was playing dice "somewhere" in Walnut Park around 5:30 p.m. when he heard gunshots and realized he had been hit. He ran away from the area and called a family member who took him to the hospital.

Police said the man was uncooperative and refused to provide any further information on the location of the shooting.