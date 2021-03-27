Man shot while in car at stop sign; he's critical but stable, Illinois authorities say

Victim, 34, suffered head wound but was conscious and talking to St. Clair County sheriff's deputies; shooter, from another vehicle, is at large

CENTREVILLE, Ill. — A man, 34, was shot in the head by an unknown person while at a stop sign and was transported to a St. Louis hospital Friday in critical but stable condition, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting occurred about 1 p.m. at Donna Drive and Camp Jackson Road in unincorporated Centreville, Ill.

The victim was conscious and talking when deputies arrived. He said he was shot as he sat in his car by someone in another vehicle that pulled up behind him while he waited to turn from Donna onto Camp Jackson.

Investigators are looking for witnesses or any video in the area. No suspects are in custody.