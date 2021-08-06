Man shot, woman killed in apparent random shooting in Ferguson, Major Case Squad investigating

In a press release, the Ferguson Police Department said officers believed the shooting was random due to the location of the incident

FERGUSON, Mo. — A man and woman were shot and killed in what the Ferguson Police Department said appeared to be a random shooting.

Police said they were called to the 1800 block of Bahama Court at around noon on Friday. When officers arrived, they found a man in a car and a woman on the street both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Emergency responders performed life-saving measures on the scene. The woman died on the scene, but the man was rushed to the hospital for continuing treatment. Police said his injuries were life-threatening.

The press release said the Major Case Squad has been activated to assist with the investigation.