Man shoved during argument outside St. Louis bar dies after hitting head, police looking for suspect

ST. LOUIS — A man who was pushed over and hit his head during an argument outside a St. Louis bar Saturday night died Wednesday, and police are looking for the man responsible.

Police said they were called to the Hollywood Restaurant Bar & Grill at around 10:35 p.m. Saturday night. Police said a man was knocked down and hit his head outside the bar on the 4600 block of Gravois in St. Louis' Bevo neighborhood.

Investigators said 63-year-old Mustafa Vedinlic got into an argument with an 18-year-old man outside the bar when the 18-year-old shoved him. Vedinlic fell to the ground and hit his head on the concrete, police said. The 18-year-old ran from the scene before police arrived.

An ambulance rushed Vedinlic from the scene to a hospital. On Wednesday, Vedinlic died from his injuries.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's homicide division took over the investigation, and they are seeking help locating the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide division at 314-444-5371 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.