COLUMBIA, Illinois — An investigation is underway after a police pursuit started in Monroe County, Illinois and was terminated in south St. Louis County Tuesday morning.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, a man in a red Dodge Avenger was smoking meth while driving with his knees and almost hit the sheriff.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said they initiated a traffic stop, but the man refused to stop and side-swiped a car at Route 3 and Bottom Road in Columbia. They pursued him into St. Louis County and then terminated the pursuit.

The man got away. The man’s brother reported the car was taken without permission in Marissa, Illinois.

Police have not released the identification of the man who got away.

