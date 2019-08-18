ST. LOUIS — A man said he was sprayed in the face with a fire extinguisher while waiting for a bus.

The 39-year-old told St. Louis police he was sitting at the Grand MetroBus stop at 4:45 a.m. Sunday when an unknown man walked up and asked for a cigarette.

The victim got annoyed and said at that time, the man pulled out a fire extinguisher and sprayed the victim in his face and body and then tried to take the victim’s backpack.

The man wasn’t able to steal anything and ran away, the victim told police.

The would-be robber was described as being in his late 20s to early 30s, had braided hair and was wearing a white t-shirt and dark pants.

St. Louis police are investigating the incident as a first-degree robbery attempt.

