ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed multiple times at a south city house Monday night.

The incident happened in the 4300 block of Loughborough Ave. around 8:15 p.m., according to a police report. This is along the edge of the Boulevard Heights neighborhood.

A 29-year-old man arrived at an area hospital with five puncture wounds to his chest, arm, neck, back and side of his face. He was listed in critical condition.

No suspect information has been made available.

