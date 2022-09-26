Man is stabbed, robbed Sunday while giving an 'acquaintance' a ride

After an argument, the suspect assaulted the victim, stole money from his wallet and ran.

ST. LOUIS — A man was assaulted and robbed Sunday night after giving another man a ride in the Dutchtown neighborhood of St. Louis.

The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. Sunday after the pair arrived in the 3700 block of Dunnica Avenue, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. An argument broke out between the victim - a 51-year-old man - and the suspect - a 58-year-old man.

During the argument, police said the suspect chocked, punched and cut the victim in the armpit with a knife before stealing money from his wallet and fleeing the scene on foot.

St. Louis police confirmed the pair were acquaintances, but the identities of the victim and suspect were not revealed.

Investigation into the incident was ongoing as of Monday morning.

