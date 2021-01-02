Man stabbed after road rage incident in south St. Louis

The suspect left the scene in a green four-door sedan

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed following a road rage incident in south St. Louis.

According to a report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to an urgent care location where a 37-year-old man was suffering from a stab wound. He told police he was driving Monday morning when a road rage incident happened.

He said the unknown suspect pulled over near the 4700 block of S. Broadway and he also pulled over and the two began to fight, which is when the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed him.

The suspect left the scene in a green four-door sedan.