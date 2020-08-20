Man sleeping on the ground wakes to another man stabbing him in downtown St. Louis

The 61-year-old man said he woke up to a man standing over him with a knife

ST. LOUIS — A man who was sleeping on the ground in downtown St. Louis awoke Thursday morning to a man repeatedly stabbing him, according to police.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the stabbing happened at around 4:45 a.m. Thursday at North Fourth Street and Convention Plaza, a couple of blocks north of the Gateway Arch National Park.

A 61-year-old man told officers he'd been sleeping outside on the ground when he woke up to a man standing over him with a knife.

The suspect, believed to be in his 40s or 50s, stabbed the man repeatedly in the abdomen and then ran away.

The victim ran to the 300 block of Washington Avenue, where he contacted police. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police didn't give his condition but said that his vitals were stable.