ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Police are looking for a man they said stole an ATM from a St. Charles County Business.

The St. Charles County Police Department said the man stole the ATM from a business on the 3100 block of Highway T sometime before 6:45 Sunday morning.

Police said the suspect was last seen erratically driving away from the business in a red 1999 Dodge Ram 1500. Police said he was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and a camouflage face mask.

The truck was found near the business with some stolen property inside.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Charles County Police Department at 636-949-3002.

