Woman says man stole her car with 3 kids inside in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man stole a car while three children were still inside in south St. Louis Monday night.
At around 6 p.m., St. Louis police responded to the area of Itaska Street and Virginia Avenue for a vehicle theft. This is in the Dutchtown neighborhood.
The 31-year-old victim told officers she was approached by the suspect, a 28-year-old man, who asked her for a ride to a house. The victim and suspect knew each other, according to a police report.
The woman agreed and gave the suspect a ride to a home near Virginia and Itaska. When they arrived, the victim said she got out of the car to get a drink for her kids when the suspect got behind the wheel and drove off.
The woman’s three children, two 2-year-old boys and a 5-year-old boy, were still inside the car.
As officers were investigating the scene, the suspect got into a crash in St. Charles where he was taken into custody. The children were found unharmed inside the vehicle.
No other information about the incident has been released.
