19-year-old admits to stealing single taco from St. Louis business

Charging documents said Antonio Murray Jr. "approached her, grabbed the taco, stated it belonged to him and pointed the gun at multiple people."

ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old man admitted to robbing a St. Louis business of a single taco, charging documents said.

Antonio Murray Jr. was charged with one count of first-degree robbery after admitting he walked up to a taco stand with a gun out, asked for a taco and left without paying.

According to charging documents, police responded on Sept. 8 to Lilly's Panaderia on Cherokee Street for a report of a hold-up. Witnesses said Murray had pointed a gun at an employee, demanded food and left with a taco.

The employee advised police that she had been preparing a taco for another customer at the time of the incident. Charging documents said Murray "approached her, grabbed the taco, stated it belonged to him and pointed the gun at multiple people."

Police later found Murray in the area of the business and he told police he had a BB gun in his waistband. They were unable to determine if it was a BB gun or an airsoft pistol, but advised it did resemble a real firearm, charging documents said.

The 19-year-old admitted to the incident after being confronted by police.