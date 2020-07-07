Man steals delivery van after crashing another car in police chase

The man fled from multiple police departments and didn't want to give up after he crashed the first time

TROY, Mo. — A man was arrested and taken to Lincoln County Jail Monday afternoon after police said he sped through multiple counties trying to evade police.

The Troy Police Department said the department was informed about a Missouri State Highway Patrol started the chase around noon on Monday. While chasing him south on US 61 near Highway K, the highway patrol backed off, and the Troy officers picked up the chase.

The officers tried to use spike strips on the man's car, but he swerved out of the way and forced the officers to swerve to avoid being struck.

Police said the man continued to flee south on US 61 and east on Interstate 70, where officers from the O'Fallon and St. Peters police departments and highway patrol troopers rejoined the chase. The highway patrol was able to deploy spike strips near Highway 79, and the man eventually crashed near Mid Rivers.

Police said the man was not done fleeing after the crash. He ran from the car, stole a delivery van and sped away again.

That chase went into St. Louis County and St. Louis before crashing in Velda City.

Troy police said the man was arrested without further incident after the second crash.

He has not been identified because he has not yet been charged. He is being held in the Lincoln County Jail.

The press release from the Troy Police Department did not say why the man was being chased by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.