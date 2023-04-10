Man steals van from Enterprise Rental parking lot Monday morning

The man ordered the customer and employee to step away from the van, and when they did, the man jumped inside and drove off.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a man stole a rental van from Enterprise Rental Monday morning.

According to an incident report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the van was stolen from the Enterprise location on the 2200 block of Washington Avenue at about 10 a.m. No one was injured in the incident.

The incident report said an employee and a customer were on the lot outside the business inspecting a 2021 Nissan van when a man "suddenly emerged" and indicated he had a gun tucked under his shirt.

The man ordered the customer and employee to step away from the van, and when they did, the man jumped inside and drove off.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

