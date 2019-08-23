ST. LOUIS — A man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in north St. Louis early Friday morning.
The accident happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.
The person who hit the man fled the area after the accident.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
