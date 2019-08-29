O'FALLON, Mo. — A man surrendered to police and was taken into custody following a standoff in O’Fallon early Thursday morning.

The man was barricaded in a home on Alviston Court and was firing shots inside, according to police.

The O'Fallon Police Department worked to resolve the situation with the assistance of a SWAT team. The standoff lasted about three hours.

The man's mother and a dog were inside at the time but they were able to get of the house safely. Police said the man was not firing shots at anyone, it was just random shooting inside the home.

Thornbury Crossing was closed for a few hours at Tyndale Drive and Dovedale Drive while police were working to resolve the situation.

Police said people should still avoid the area while police continue working.