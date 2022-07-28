Florissant man suspected of 15 burglaries charged, still on the loose

Sumpter should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him and instead call 911.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are looking for an armed and dangerous man they said robbed a liquor store in Maryland Heights and is a suspect in at least 15 burglaries.

Dujuan Sumpter, a 28-year-old Florissant man, was charged with second-degree burglary and multiple other crimes in connection with the Tuesday night burglary of D&J Liquor. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's office said he has not been taken into custody and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Officers with the Maryland Heights Police Department saw a maroon Chevrolet Impala SS speeding from the store's parking lot when they responded for a call of a burglary in progress. One of the store's windows was broken out and about $2,500 in alcohol and cigarettes were stolen.

Police tracked down the car at Sumpter's mother's house and asked her if they could look around. Police said they were given permission to look inside the house and found clothes matching those seen on security video and paperwork showing Sumpter had just purchased the car the day before the burglary.

Police said when they called Sumpter's phone, he told officers "I'll kill everyone before I go back to jail."

In all, Sumpter was charged with second-degree burglary, stealing $750 or more, first-degree property damage and resisting arrest. Bond for Sumpter was set at $200,000, but he has not been taken into custody.

The press release said Sumpter is a suspect in at least 15 burglaries and is currently on federal probation for felon in possession of a firearm.

Sumpter should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him and instead call 911.