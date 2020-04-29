Man suspected in Jennings killing taken into custody

Police said the man knocked 47-year-old Michael Rowland to the ground during an argument. Rowland died more than a week later

JENNINGS, Mo. — A man suspected of hitting a man during an argument in Jennings — who later died from his injuries — was arrested Wednesday.

St. Louis County police said the 35-year-old man has not been charged, but they believe he hit 47-year-old Michael Rowland during an argument, knocking him to the ground on April 7. Rowland died at the hospital more than a week after the incident.

Police said they were called to the 7300 block of Jenwood Avenue, less than a mile from the Jennings precinct. When officers arrived, they found Rowland on the street with injuries. Rowland was rushed to the hospital for treatment but died on April 18.

During their investigation, police said they discovered Rowland and a man he knew were having an argument when the man hit him and knocked him to the pavement.

On Wednesday, police located the suspect and took him into custody. He has not been charged, so police have not identified him.

Anyone with additional information in the case is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.