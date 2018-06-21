ST. LOUIS COUNTY – A man is in custody after he broke into a south county Walgreens early Thursday morning.



Officers responded to the Walgreens at 2700 Telegraph Road for a call of a burglary around 2 a.m. Blake Willeford, 31, tried to flee from police and was eventually taken into custody. An officer saw Willeford throw multiple bottles of prescription pills during the chase.



Investigation revealed entry was forced near one of the bay doors and the pharmacy portion of the business was targeted. Willeford was charged with second-degree burglary and controlled substance/meth manufacturing material.



Willeford told police he saw other people on the news breaking into Walgreens and thought he could do it too. He also told police he broke the lock on the door with a piece of wood.

