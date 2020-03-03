UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — A man is facing a felony charge after court documents said he threatened to kill church members at a University City church on Feb. 29.

Mathew Schmidt, 29, is facing one count of making a terrorist threat. According to court documents, Schmidt sent a text that said, “I’m killing everybody tomorrow… I’m going to the church and going to payback all those [explicit] that have looked down on me all these years.” He also said, “I want to hurt myself then I want to hurt someone.”

He sent the texts to members of One Family Church in University City. The church is located at 6350 Delmar Boulevard.

Police responded to the area immediately after the text messages were reported. Schmidt was found about two blocks away from the church after he sent the text messages.

Court documents said he was not armed.

Schmidt is homeless, according to court documents.

No other details have been made available.

Editor's note: The above mugshot is from a previous incident from the Missouri Department of Corrections.

