Man threatens Target employee with gun in store parking lot

Washington (Missouri) police are looking for a suspect who displayed a handgun while walking around premises and looking in vehicles

WASHINGTON, Mo. — Washington, Missouri, police are looking for a man who brandished a handgun while he walked around the parking lot of Target and attempted to enter vehicles Monday afternoon.

A store employee told police she was approached while in her car and the male subject displayed a handgun.

When officers arrived to the store at 1851 Vernaci Drive, the woman reported she was talking on the phone in her car when a man came up, demanded a ride and showed a handgun. The employee saw an opportunity and was able to drive off.

The incident was captured on Target’s video camera system. The man was last seen running into the woods behind Goodwill.

In reviewing the video, police determined the suspect was Chad Stone, who is homeless and known by law enforcement. Washington police officers are searching for Stone and posted on Facebook that they're seeking the public's help.

If you see Stone or know his whereabouts, please contact the Washington Police Department at 636-390-1050.