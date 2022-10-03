Man sneaks into St. Louis high school, assaults student in restroom, police say

Police said a man pretended to be a student of Normandy High, entered the women's restroom and assaulted a female student.

ST. LOUIS — A Ferguson man has been charged with trespassing and assault after allegedly pretending to be a student at a St. Louis high school and assaulting a female student in the school restroom.

Antonio Batts, 18, was charged Monday with first-degree trespassing and two counts of fourth-degree assault. A warrant was issued for his arrest, according to a news release from police.

According to the North County Police Cooperative, Batts pretended to be a new student at Normandy High School on Sept. 22. Then, he entered the women's restroom and touched a female student on the buttocks. When she resisted his advances, police said he grabbed her by her shirt near her neck before she was able to get away.

According to police investigation, Batts remained in the school building on St. Charles Rock Road and asked female students to meet him in the bathroom to engage in sexual contact before he was apprehended.

"This behavior is very concerning to us," St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said. "The safety of students, particularly at school, is of the utmost importance to our office. We are grateful the victim was not seriously harmed."

For his trespassing charge, Batts could face up to six months in jail and/or a fine of $1,000. For his assault charge, he could face up to 15 days in jail and/or a $750 fine.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.