ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man approached a woman in a downtown St. Louis parking garage and tried to rob her Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to the Kiener West Garage at 604 Pine Street around 4 p.m.

A 35-year-old woman said an unknown man came up to her as she got into her parked car. He demanded her money and then raised his shirt, revealing a gun in his waistband.

After the woman told him she didn’t have any money, he left the scene. The woman was not injured.

