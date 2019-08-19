ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police believe one man was responsible for trying to rob two gas stations overnight.

It all happened early Monday along a short stretch of Manchester Road near Town and Country and Ballwin in west St. Louis County.

At 3:48 a.m., officers responded to the Phillips 66 at 13970 Manchester Road. Seventeen minutes later, they received a report of another attempted robbery at the Circle K a half-mile down the road.

Gas station clerks said a man walked into their store and handed over a note that stated he was robbing the place, but he never showed a weapon. Police don’t believe the would-be robber got away with any cash.

A previous report included another attempted robbery at a third nearby gas station, but St. Louis County police said they are not investigating anything at that location.

No arrests have been made, and no injuries were reported.

The incidents all happened early Monday about a mile from where a man in his 20s was shot. Police are working to determine whether the shooting is connected to the attempted robberies.

