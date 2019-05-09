ELSBERRY, Mo. — A man has been charged after shooting into a family’s home in Elsberry Monday morning.

Monday morning, police were called to the 400 block of North Fifth Street for shots being fired.

According to the victim, a man knocked on her door around 7:20 a.m. and told her he was looking for his iPhone. She told him she had not seen a phone and told him he could look for it in the alley behind her house.

After their conversation, she called police. While speaking with dispatchers, the man knocked on her door again, but she didn’t answer.

The man then went back to his truck, took out a handgun and fired it at the home and drove away, according to a press release.

Police were able to identify 26-year-old Tyler Dahmer as the suspect and he ended up turning himself into police.

During an interview with police, Dahmer said he got drunk with his girlfriend the night before in Pike County. He said he got into a fight with her and while leaving the home, fired shots into the ground near her driveway.

He then went on to tell police he was looking for his friend’s lost iPhone and the coordinates came back to the woman’s home in Elsberry.

While he was there, he became upset with her when she said the phone wasn’t there. He told police he then went back to his truck and fired two shots into the air toward her home.

He was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and is being held on a $20,000 cash-only bond.

