Man uses axe to carjack vehicle in DeBaliviere Place neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man with an axe robbed a man of his vehicle early Tuesday morning in St. Louis' DeBaliviere Place neighborhood.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded shortly before 1 a.m. to the 5600 block of Waterman Boulevard for a call of a hold-up.

Police said a 44-year-old man was approached by the suspect who was holding an axe in his right hand. The suspect demanded the man's keys, which he complied.

The suspect drove away in the 2019 white Audi S5 with an Illinois license plate "EE55170." Police said he was last seen heading east on Waterman Boulevard.

The investigation is ongoing.