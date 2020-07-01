JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A man was taken into custody after police said he tried to by a woman's iPhone X off Facebook Marketplace using fake money then dragged the woman for multiple feet while trying to get away, police said.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputies said the incident happened on Dec. 27 on Highway PP in High Ridge.

Deputies said the woman came into contact with the man through Facebook Marketplace, where she listed her iPhone X for sale. The man asked her to meet at the location on Highway PP.

When she arrived, the man asked her to come over to his gold Honda Accord because he was handicapped. Deputies said she handed him the phone, but he handed her fake money then tried to speed away.

The woman held onto his car for a few feet while he fled the scene but, eventually, let go.

Police were able to find Zink because they recognized him from photos from the Facebook profile he used for the transaction. Deputies said they were familiar with him from previous incidents.

He was taken into custody without incident. Deputies found a car matching the victim's description, the phone taken during the incident as well as multiple fake $100 bills at Zink's home.

He was charged with second-degree robbery last week. He's being held on $250,000 bond.

If you are making a transaction with someone you met through an online marketplace like Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace, multiple police departments provide a safe location for you to make your transaction. Check with your local police department to see if they offer this type of program.

More local news:

RELATED: Investigation into 'Cannabus' continues after undercover video raises questions about drug dealing

RELATED: 'This guy was not coming in for a Tupperware party' | Man held hostage in Iran for 444 days supports General Soleimani killing

RELATED: Man charged with murder in death of well-known Edwardsville lawyer