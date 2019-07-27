DE SOTO, Mo. — A man wanted for attempted murder and attempted robbery in Florida was caught with a runaway 16-year-old girl in De Soto, Missouri, Friday.

Police said they were called to the Casey's General Store on N. Main Street in De Soto at around 10:20 for two people acting suspiciously.

When they arrived, they found Armanny Febles, 18, as well as a 16-year-old girl reported as a runaway out of West Palm Beach. When police discovered Febles had warrants for his arrest, they took him into custody.

Police said the 16-year-old had suspected methamphetamine on her at the time of the arrest, so she was taken into custody and is being held at the Jefferson County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police in Miami said they think Febles was involved in a robbery that left two people shot. He is being held in the Jefferson County jail until he can be extradited to Miami.

