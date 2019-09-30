ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are hoping the public can help find a man who is suspected of exposing a baby to opioids.

On Monday, the St. Louis County prosecutor’s office charged Portis Williams, 23, with endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest.

St. Louis County police said the incident happened back on July 10 at a home in the 12300 block of Rocket in north county. The baby was 8 months old at the time and is still in the hospital receiving life-saving treatment.

The investigation started outside the emergency room at Christian Northeast Hospital. Officers were outside the hospital when they noticed a car speed into the hospital area to take the 8-month-old boy to the ER.

According to the probable cause statement, ‘The defendant exposed an 8-month-old infant to fentanyl resulting in cardiac arrest and brain damage. When the police attempted to stop the defendant, he drove around the officers and fled at a high rate of speed.’

Portis is still wanted by police.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident or the location of the suspect, Portis Williams. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

